Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi said that his club always followed Financial Fair Play regulations after Lionel Messi completed his move to the French side following his exit from Barcelona.

Read tweet here:

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: “We follow Financial Fair Play regulation since the day 1. Before we do anything, our financial team checks everything. We had the capacity to sign Messi for Financial Fair Play and we will always follow the rules”. 🇫🇷#PSG#Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 11, 2021

