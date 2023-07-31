Lionel Messi was mobbed by fans as he walked out of a store with his family in Miami. In a video that has gone viral on social media, fans are seen crowding the street in front of the store and chanting Messi's name when he walked out of the gate to loud cheers. In a matter of seconds, members of the crowd rushed to Messi as they tried to click pictures with the Inter Miami star. Messi has had a terrific start to his Inter Miami career with three goals in his opening two matches for the club. Lionel Messi Pays Tribute to Diego Maradona by Wearing Argentina Legend’s Iconic Jersey From 1994 FIFA World Cup (Watch Video)

Watch Lionel Messi Get Mobbed by Fans in Miami:

الأسطورة ميسي لحظة خروجه من محل أديداس في ميامي قبل قليل 😨 pic.twitter.com/r6fp0bxLAS — Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) July 28, 2023

