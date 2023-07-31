Lionel Messi paid tribute to Diego Maradona by wearing the Argentina legend's iconic no 10 jersey from the 1994 World Cup that was played in the USA. Taking to Instagram stories, Messi shared a video of himself posing in the famous Argentina away kit with Maradona's jersey number (10) on it. It was also the jersey in which Maradona reportedly scored his last goal for Argentina. Messi had earlier led Argentina to their third World Cup title in 2022 with a thrilling win over France in the final. Lionel Messi To Make Barcelona Return? Inter Miami Co-Owner Jorge Mas Opens Up on Argentina Star Getting a Farewell Game at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi Wears Diego Maradona's Jersey

Lionel Messi mengenakan kostum Timnas Argentina di Piala Dunia 1994, Amerika Serikat 🔙 Kostum yang menandai “turun gunungnya” Diego Maradona ke Timnas setelah bertahun-tahun absen. 3 tahun lagi, Piala Dunia akan digelar di tempat yang sama. Akankah?🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/i6tM0J4r0S — Indonesia Albiceleste (@ID_Albiceleste) July 31, 2023

Messi's Instagram Story, See Pics:

Lionel Messi wearing Diego Maradona's jersey from 1994 FIFA World Cup (Source: Instagram @leomessi)

