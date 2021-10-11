Lionel Messi took to Instagram to celebrate Argentina's 3-0 victory over Uruguay in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The Argentina captain thanked fans for the support as Albiceleste closed the gap on leaders Brazil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)