Lionel Messi, after missing PSG's match against Monaco due to flu, has reportedly returned to training and is set to be included in Argentina's matchday squad to face Venezuela in the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on March 26. Messi's Argentina have already qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi trained very well on Tuesday with the Argentina national team and feels better. He will be there on Friday against Venezuela in the World Cup qualifier. This via @gastonedul. pic.twitter.com/5OMGAqUV8q — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 22, 2022

