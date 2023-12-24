Lionel Messi would certainly be a proud father with the spectacular goal that his son Mateo scored. Playing for Inter Miami's youth team, Messi's son pulled off a stunning effort when he netted a bicycle kick that has left fans impressed. A player from the opposition team had headed the ball and Mateo ran in to position himself before pulling off the powerful kick that went into the back of the net. The goalkeeper was ahead and hence, could not stop the ball from going into the net. As soon as he scored the goal, he set off in celebration. The video of this goal has gone viral on social media. Luis Suarez Reunites With Lionel Messi at Inter Miami As MLS Outfit Announces Signing of Uruguayan Striker on One-Year Deal.

Watch Video:

Leo has been teaching Mateo 👀 pic.twitter.com/jd2t4SmeGW — Barcastuff (@barcasstuff) December 23, 2023

