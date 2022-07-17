Manchester United have confirmed that they have reached an agreement to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have been in pursuit of the defender all summer so far and they have finally fended off all competition, which reportedly included fellow Premier League rivals Arsenal. The terms of this contract would now be finalised.

See Manchester United's Post:

An agreement has been reached for the transfer of Lisandro Martinez 🔴🇦🇷#MUFC || @LisandrMartinez — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2022

