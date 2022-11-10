Liverpool progressed to the next stage of Carabao Cup 2022-23 with a penalty shootout win over Derby County, at Anfield on Thursday, November 10. The match ended in a goalless draw after the end of extra time following which, the hosts emerged winners from the penalty shootout. Harvey Elliot, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Darwin Nunez scored from the spot to help Liverpool progress. For Jurgen Klopp's side, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero with three saves during the shootout.

Liverpool vs Derby County Result:

Three outstanding saves from Kelleher as we progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k9fAF3kXqc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 9, 2022

Liverpool vs Derby County Goal Video Highlights:

