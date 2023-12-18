Liverpool stay at the second position behind league leaders Arsenal after the 17th round of matches as they fail to take the opportunity to go to the top by dropping points against Manchester United at home. Liverpool looked to secure openings throughout the game but a gritty United side fought with spirit and didn't allow them to get the ball at the back of the net. Both teams created a few chances and the closest the hosts came to scoring was a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot narrowly wide midway through the second half, while Danish forward Rasmus Højlund had United's best chance. United defender Diego Dalot received a marching order in the dying minutes of the game. Former Nice and PSG Coach Christophe Galtier Stands Trial Over Alleged Racism.

Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Result

