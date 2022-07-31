Liverpool had the better of Manchester City as they beat the Premier League champions 3-1 to lift the Community Shield on Saturday, July 30. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez scored for Jurgen Klopp's men as they earned a crucial win ahead of the new Premier League season. For City, new striker Julian Alvarez scored the lone goal.

See Score:

Watch Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)