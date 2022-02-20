Liverpool clinched a remarkable comeback victory over Norwich City at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday. Goals from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and also winter signing Luis Diaz helped Liverpool win the match and close down the gap with leaders Manchester City. For Norwich, Milot Rashica had scored after the break to give them an unlikely lead. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

See Score:

FULL-TIME Liverpool 3-1 Norwich Liverpool fight back from a goal down to clinch the points against a defiant Norwich#LIVNOR pic.twitter.com/QnNA72E9fs — Premier League (@premierleague) February 19, 2022

