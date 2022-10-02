Leandro Trossard's hattrick helped Brighton win a point in a six-goal thrilling draw against Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League 2022-23. The Belgian scored a brace in quick time to put the hosts 0-2 down before Liverpool fought back with a double from Roberto Firmino and an own goal from Adam Webster. But Trossard ensured that his side did not walk away empty-handed with a third goal of the game. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Liverpool 3-3 Brighton:

