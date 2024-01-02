Liverpool extend their great run of form in the Premier League 2023-24 as they beat Newcastle United 4-2 to make it to the top of the table after 20 matches. Liverpool were dominant in the game and despite missing a penalty, Mohamed Salah scored twice alongside Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo to secure all three points for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp's team, who began the day level with Aston Villa on points, now have 45 from 20 games. Villa have 42 points, while Manchester City, who have played one fewer game, are third on 40. Newcastle are ninth on 29. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Sets Target To Achieve in New Year After a Successful 2023 For the Spanish Giants.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2023-24 Result

