Liverpool rout RB Leipzig 5-0 in a club friendly at the Red Bull Arena as they registered two consecutive victories in their pre-season campaign. The Reds' new signing Darwin Nunez scored four goals, having completed his hat-trick in just 20 minutes in the match. The other goal scorer for the Merseyside outfit is Mohamed Salah, who broke the deadlock in the early minutes through a sublime finish. Jurgen Klopp's team will next face another Bundesliga side RB Salzburg on July 27 in another club friendly.

Check results:

A five star pre-season performance from the Reds in Germany, with 4️⃣ goals from @Darwinn99 😍#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/KV7wDMS3Ql — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)