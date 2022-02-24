Liverpool thrashed Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield in their latest Premier League 2021-22 fixture. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane netted a brace for the Reds. Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk also got on the scoresheet. This result saw Jurgen Klopp's team close the gap on leaders Manchester City to three points.

