Liverpool FC have revealed their new third kit for 2022-23 season, with a eye-catching celebration of the famous banners and flags that have travelled across the European continent for decades. The sea-green coloured jersey will be featured in the upcoming Champions League 2022. The launch video of the kit was filmed at the Olympia.

Watch Video of Liverpool's Kit Launch:

We’ll follow for a lifetime and a day... 🎶 Introducing, our 2022/23 @nikefootball third kit 🥁 Available for pre-order with @LFCRetail now 😍 pic.twitter.com/PtaO7BdGQh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2022

See Jersey Pics:

Which Red are you getting printed on your third shirt? 🤔 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 5, 2022

