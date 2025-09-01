A huge fight broke out between the Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders FC players after the Leagues Cup 2025 final at the Lumen Field in Washington on Monday, September 1. Seattle Sounders produced a clinical display to outclass Lionel Messi's Herons 3-0 and win the Leagues Cup title for the first time in history, but chaotic scenes ensued at the Lumen Field after the final whistle was blown. In a video which has gone viral, the Inter Miami and Seattle Sounders players were seen having physical altercations in ugly scenes, with the commentators left stunned. The players from both teams were seen pushing and dragging each other around after the final whistle was blown and some staff members were also caught in the conflict. It was unclear how the chaos started, though, as reports also state that Luis Suarez allegedly spat on a Seattle Sounders staff member after the match. Seattle Sounders Beat Inter Miami 3–0 To Win Leagues Cup 2025 Title; Lionel Messi Misses Sitter As Herons Suffer Crushing Defeat in FinaI (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders Players Fight After Leagues Cup 2025 Final

Temperatures boiled over and punches were thrown after the final whistle in the Leagues Cup Final between Seattle and Inter Miami 😳 🎥: @MLS pic.twitter.com/vI3Y3qKpEm — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 1, 2025

