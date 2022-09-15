Paris Saint Germain continue their unbeaten start to the season as they see off Maccabi Hafia in the latest round of Champions League fixtures. Star men Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored in the comeback 3-1 win for the Parisians.

Watch Maccabi Hafia vs PSGpsg Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)