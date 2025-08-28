Manchester City, the Champions League 2023-24 winners, have their draw finalised for the first round in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. They will have to face some strong oppositions which include Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, defending Serie A champions Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen. They will also play Galatasaray, Bodo/Glimt, Monaco and Villareal. The Real Madrid game is away from home for Man City, which will make things interesting for them. Liverpool Schedule in UCL 2025-26: Here's the List of Clubs the English Giants Will Play In UEFA Champions League First Round.

Manchester City Schedule in UCL 2025-26

