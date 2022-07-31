Joao Felix scored as Manchester United were defeated 0-1 by Atletico Madrid in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 31. Fred was shown a red card in the dying stages of the game as Mancunians were defeated by the Spanish side.

This was the Red Devils' first loss under new manager Erik ten Hag.

See Score:

Second pre-season game, second win 👊 pic.twitter.com/izSShj22rl — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 30, 2022

Watch Goal Video Highlights:

