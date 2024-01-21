Omar Berrada has resigned as chief football operations officer at Manchester City and has joined the Premier League rival Manchester United as the new CEO. With much experience as a top executive in European football, Omar brings a wealth of expertise in football and commercial aspects to the club. He boasts a proven track record of successful leadership and displaying commitment to driving positive change within the clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Winning Three Honours at Globe Soccer Awards 2023, Shares Pictures From Ceremony.

Omar Berrada as New CEO for Manchester United

We are pleased to announce the appointment of Omar Berrada as our new Chief Executive Officer.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 20, 2024

