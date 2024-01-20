Cristiano Ronaldo thanked his teammates, staff as well as fans after winning a trio of awards at the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday, January 19. Ronaldo undoubtedly stole the show in the gala ceremony which took place in Dubai. The Portugal star, who has had a terrific time with Al-Nassr in 2023, won the 'Maradona Award' for scoring the most numbers of goals last year (54) and also the 'Best Middle East Player' and 'Fans' favourite player of the year'. Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared pictures from the glittering award ceremony and wrote, "Proud to have won three awards today. A big thank you to all the staff, teammates and fans who keep making me better everyday!" Cristiano Ronaldo Bags Trio of Honours at Globe Soccer Awards 2023; Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati Named Best Players (See Full List of Winners).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)