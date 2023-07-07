Manchester United and Ajax's legendary former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage. The former Ajax chief executive was on a holiday with his family in Croatia when he collapsed and a helicopter was used to rush him to the hospital. His former club Ajax in a statement, confirmed this development and also stated that the 53-year-old is in stable condition. 'Just Another Player' Lionel Messi's Leagues Cup Opponent Issues Bold Statement Ahead of Argentina Star's Inter Miami Debut.

Edwin van der Sar Admitted to Intensive Care

On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition. Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking… pic.twitter.com/M7jKs5TBB9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)