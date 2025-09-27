Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 27. This was Man United's third loss in the six matches they have played so far. After losing against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, Manchester United slipped to 13th position in the Premier League 2025-26 standings. Brentford found themselves 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes after Igor Thiago took advantage of the United defence. Man United finally woke up after Benjamin Sesko found the net in the 26th minute of the match. After a long delay, United got a golden opportunity to level the score after they were awarded a penalty. However, Bruno Fernandes missed the penalty as United suffered a disappointing defeat in West London. After Manchester United's loss, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.

Brentford to Manchester United

Brentford to Manchester United pic.twitter.com/AkNhoqhgvV — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) September 27, 2025

Manchester United After Missing a Penalty

MANCHESTER UNITED MISSED PENALTY IM THERE JOOORRRR pic.twitter.com/xjSs8I3jLk — ThaRealBello LFC (@ThaRealBello) September 27, 2025

Marcus Rashford Right Now

rashford anytime man united loses and knows he won't be blamed this time pic.twitter.com/jDLnsHasaG — Migo (@migoBCN) September 27, 2025

Lol

No fanbase prays harder than Man United fans… no fanbase suffers more either 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O2TeMMXFYD — Moha (@MohaXtra) September 27, 2025

Oops

POV: life of a Manchester United fan pic.twitter.com/vQIABDtXhO — Quam (@Quam_clips) September 27, 2025

Hilarious

Be a Manchester United fan they said. Its going to be fun🤡 pic.twitter.com/afuPJpRL8n — G.H.E.T.T.O♌️🦄🐍 (@Annyothergirl) September 27, 2025

Manchester United Fans Right Now

Me watching Manchester United games with Amorim still the coach, and Bayindir the keeper. #BREMUN pic.twitter.com/TKyo7XibbC — The MWEA TALISMAN🌙 (@Talisman_James) September 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)