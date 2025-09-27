Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League 2025-26 season on Saturday, September 27. This was Man United's third loss in the six matches they have played so far. After losing against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium, Manchester United slipped to 13th position in the Premier League 2025-26 standings. Brentford found themselves 2-0 up inside the first 20 minutes after Igor Thiago took advantage of the United defence. Man United finally woke up after Benjamin Sesko found the net in the 26th minute of the match. After a long delay, United got a golden opportunity to level the score after they were awarded a penalty. However, Bruno Fernandes missed the penalty as United suffered a disappointing defeat in West London. After Manchester United's loss, funny memes and jokes went viral on social media. Fact Check: Did Manchester United Ask 'X' User to Raise His Follower Number to 30,000 As Part of A Job Offer? Here's Truth.
Brentford to Manchester United
Brentford to Manchester United
— DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) September 27, 2025
Manchester United After Missing a Penalty
MANCHESTER UNITED MISSED PENALTY
IM THERE JOOORRRR pic.twitter.com/xjSs8I3jLk
— ThaRealBello LFC (@ThaRealBello) September 27, 2025
Marcus Rashford Right Now
rashford anytime man united loses and knows he won't be blamed this time pic.twitter.com/jDLnsHasaG
— Migo (@migoBCN) September 27, 2025
Lol
No fanbase prays harder than Man United fans… no fanbase suffers more either 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O2TeMMXFYD
— Moha (@MohaXtra) September 27, 2025
Oops
POV: life of a Manchester United fan
— Quam (@Quam_clips) September 27, 2025
Hilarious
Be a Manchester United fan they said. Its going to be fun🤡 pic.twitter.com/afuPJpRL8n
— G.H.E.T.T.O♌️🦄🐍 (@Annyothergirl) September 27, 2025
Manchester United Fans Right Now
Me watching Manchester United games with Amorim still the coach, and Bayindir the keeper. #BREMUN
— The MWEA TALISMAN🌙 (@Talisman_James) September 27, 2025
