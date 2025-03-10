Manchester United, one of the most successful clubs in the English Premier League with 20 titles and 17 second place finishes has been struggling lately. The side is currently 14th in the league table, their worst position after 28 games. Manchester United is facing some heat – on and off the field. While the team’s performance is subpar in the EPL 2024-25 season, fans are now protesting against owners of the side – Glazers. Ahead of the recent league encounter against Arsenal, Man United fans gathered on the street showing their anger. the protest was held for high ticket prices and current situations at club. See pictures below. In the match though Bruno Fernandes’ goal earned a point against second placed Arsenal. Manchester United 1–1 Arsenal, Premier League 2024–25: Red Devils Draws Against Gunners After David Raya’s Late Save Denies Bruno Fernandes' Winner.

Manchester United Fans Protesting

Thousands of Man United fans are protesting against the ownership outside Old Trafford this afternoon 🧨 pic.twitter.com/HkI9vgXzQi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)