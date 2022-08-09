Manchester United are set to consider a bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer as the English outfit are looking to boslter their squad before transfer windows closes after the end of August. The Red Devils are reportedly considering a $74 million bid for the skillful playmaker this summer. The 27-year-old's contract at Lazio will expire in 2024 and according to Samuel Luckhurst, the Italian club is looking for a suitable buyer.

