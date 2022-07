Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed a season-long loan move to Nottingham Forest, a club statement said on Saturday, July 2. Henderson would thus have play time in the Premier League at his new club, which was promoted to the top-flight this season.

See Manchester United's Official Statement:

🌳 An exciting opportunity for @DeanHenderson... Good luck for 2022/23, Deano 👊#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 2, 2022

