Mason Greenwood and Tyrone Mings engaged in an ugly on-field scuffle as tempers flared during the Marseille vs Aston Villa club friendly 2025 match on August 9. This happened after Mason Greenwood came up with a late challenge on Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana, which saw the latter fall down on the pitch. A heated argument between Mason Greenwood and Amadou Onana ensued and Tyrone Mings then came up and grabbed the Marseille striker by his shirt in ugly scenes at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille. The physical altercation between Mason Greenwood and Tyrone Mings continued as the other players tried to intervene and separate the two. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood scored one goal while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted a brace as Aston Villa wrapped up their pre-season campaign with a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Mohamed Salah Calls Out UEFA After Death of ‘Palestinian Pele’ Suleiman Al-Obeid, Questions European Football Governing Body Over Circumstances of Footballer's Death (See Post).

Watch Mason Greenwood and Tyrone Mings' Ugly Scuffle:

THINGS GOT HEATED AT THE END OF THE OM MATCH BETWEEN MASON GREENWOOD, MINGS, AND ONANA! 👀 Mason was just playing around their defense tonight 😂 pic.twitter.com/lnHffj1upc — Kara (@UTDKara) August 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)