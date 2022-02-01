Nike have suspended their sponsorship deal with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood after his girlfriend Harriet Robson accused the footballer of physical abuse. 'We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood' the sportswear giant said in a statement. Greenwood has been arrested by the police and suspended by Manchester United until further notice.

