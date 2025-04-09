A superstar on the cricketing field, India's ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also known for being a football pundit. Yadav took to the social media platform 'X', and praised Arsenal's Declan Rice for his stunning show against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals, comparing the England footballer to Lionel Messi. Rice scored two surreal free-kick goals, which reminded Yadav of Messi, prompting the cricketer to state that the soul of the Argentine player entered the Arsenal athlete. Declan Rice Becomes First Player To Score Two Direct Free Kick Goals In Knockout UCL Stage, Achieves Feat During Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Match.

Kuldeep Yadav All Praise For Declan Rice

Declan Rice me Messi ki Aatmaa Aa gyi hai aj 🔥🔥#ARSRMD — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) April 8, 2025

