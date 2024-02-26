Delhi will face Mizoram in the final round of the Santosh Trophy 2023-24 after beating railways 4-0 in the previous match. The game will commence at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh. Unfortunately due to the absence of an official broadcaster fans won't be able to watch Santosh Trophy 2023-24 final round on any TV Channel. Fans can still watch the live streaming of Mizoram vs Delhi on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association YouTube Channel for free. Fans can also watch the match live on the FIFA+ app. I-League 2023–24: Shillong Lajong Defeat TRAU FC, Climb to Fifth in Points Table.

Mizoram vs Delhi Live Streaming Details

Get ready for some 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 action from Group B⚡️ Watch LIVE on Arunachal Pradesh FA YouTube channel and FIFA+ Mizoram 🆚 Delhi 👉🏻 https://t.co/5Aw3sStzJp Railways 🆚 Maharashtra 👉🏻 https://t.co/E7gnzIMqRr Karnataka 🆚 Manipur 👉🏻 https://t.co/ZJD0S6LqW7… pic.twitter.com/rAiul2QjjL — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) February 26, 2024

