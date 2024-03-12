The table toppers Mohammedan SC will host Churchill Brothers in their next match in the I-League 2024. Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers I League match will be played from 07:00 PM IST at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in West Bengal. Unfortunately, the Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers match in the I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers match is live-streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Rajasthan United FC Toy With Hapless NEROCA FC in 5–1 Win.

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)