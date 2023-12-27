Kerala Blaster FC are second in the points table with an advantage of four points over Mohun Bagan Super Giants in the Indian Super League 2023-24 season. But Mohun Bagan Super Giants has played two fewer games than Kerala Blasters, giving them a chance to leapfrog the southern team in the standings. Blasters star player Diamantakos leads all scorers this season with six goals so far in the season and would be looking to strengthen his team’s position with a win against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. The exciting I-League 2023–24 game will start at 08:00 PM IST. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 SD/HD (English Commentary), Sports18 Khel (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), Colours Bangla Cinema (Bangla Commentary for MBSG and EBFC only) channels to watch live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters match. ISL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Kerala Blasters in Second Spot After Victory over Mumbai City

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters FC

For one last time in 2023! Joy Mohun Bagan! We take on Kerala Blasters at VYBK tonight, let’s do this! 👊💚♥️#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/g303tT1Y6M — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) December 27, 2023

