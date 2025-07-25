Mexico City, Jul 25 (AP) When former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas got an offer to play in Mexico for UNAM Pumas, he knew who to ask for advice.

The Costa Rica goalkeeper called his ex-Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos, as well as Costa Rica coach Miguel Herrera, before he eventually agreed to join Pumas in the top-tier Liga MX on a reported one-year contract. The move follows a six-month stint in Argentina with Newell's Old Boys.

The 38-year-old Navas was introduced on Thursday as the Mexican side revamps its roster to try to end a 14-year spell without winning a league title.

“I'm here eager to give my all, to push myself, and to be on the pitch playing at my best,” Navas said.

“I have the mentality to make history, to be able to win a title. I believe we can achieve those goals by working with humility.”

No details were given but Newell's Old Boys said it will receive $2 million as part of the deal.

Ramos on Mexico

Navas and Ramos played together for five seasons with Madrid, winning three Champions League titles. The pair also joined forces at Paris Saint-Germain where they were part of the team that won the Ligue 1 title in 2022.

The 39-year-old Ramos signed with Mexican team Monterrey earlier this year.

“Sergio told me a little about his experience in Mexico. I know James (Rodriguez) is also here and playing at a high level,” Navas said at a press conference.

“Liga MX is growing and is very competitive, with a very good infrastructure, and I thought I'd come to a club where we can compete for titles.”

James Rodriguez, who played with Navas and Ramos for four seasons with Madrid, also plays in Mexico with Leon.

Pumas had already bought Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Colombian left back Alvaro Angulo and Ecuador midfielder Pedro Vite.

Help from Herrera

Navas also called Herrera, who had coached six first division teams in Mexico before he was hired as coach of the Costa Rica men's national team as it attempts to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“I spoke with Miguel because he knows the league and the club well, and he told me I should sign without a doubt,” Navas said.

“I'm joining a big club, and having him in the national team helps you make these decisions.”

Navas also made the decision to move closer to Central America because his national team has World Cup qualifying games, starting in September, with “Los Ticos” in Group C with Honduras, Haiti and Nicaragua. (AP)

