Under Jurgen Klopp’s watch, Liverpool won the 2020 Premier League title and also bagged the 2019 Champions League trophy. Keeping the high standards at the club, Klopp overcame adversity many times to finish in the top five of the Premier League for seven straight seasons. Currently, Liverpool stands in first place in the Premier League, five points ahead of defending champions Manchester City. Thanking the German Coach for his achievements and time at the club, Liverpool’s minority owner LeBron James shares a message on ‘X’ (Formerly known as Twitter) “THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND MORE!!” James wrote. “You are one helluva manager and you’ll never be forgotten and more importantly YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE!! The Reds will miss you!!” Premier League 2023–24: No Striker in January for Manchester United, Confirms Head Coach Erik Ten Hag.

LeBron James’ Message for Liverpool FC Manager Jurgen Klopp

THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND MORE!! You are one helluva manager and you’ll never be forgotten and more importantly YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE!! The Reds will miss you!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🔴🔴❤️https://t.co/owGsPKjxwu — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 26, 2024

