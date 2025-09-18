FBI Director Kash Patel raised eyebrows during his first appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 16 due to his choice of tie. Kash Patel, who was appointed to lead the FBI in August, wore a USD 15 Liverpool FC tie. This drew a lot of reactions online with some calling him a Liverpool FC fan and some criticising his choice. Why did he wear a Liverpool FC tie? This was not the first time Patel wore the tie; he had previously sported it in April when he wished the soccer team luck, referring to it as his "lucky tie." Apparently, Patel chose the Liverpool FC tie for the hearing because he considers it a good luck charm. Is FBI Director Kash Patel Resigning Amid Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi Row? Republican Leader Fact-Checks Fake News, Says ‘Conspiracy Theories Just Aren’t True, Never Have Been’.

Kash Patel Wears USD 15 Liverpool Tie To Congressional Hearing

Kash Patel appears to be wearing a Liverpool FC tie at the hearing. He'd previously warn a Liverpool tie in April, when he wished the team luck and referred to it as a lucky tie. pic.twitter.com/VkHRQts7aD — Bernd Debusmann Jr (@BernieDebusmann) September 16, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel adjusts his Liverpool Football Club (@LFC) tie while he testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst pic.twitter.com/TLUwfBOlyP — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) September 16, 2025

Kash Patel Wore Livepool Tie in April

#YNWA… Liverpool PL Champs ⚽️ Our good luck tie pic.twitter.com/JbobqTpTnf — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) April 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Bernd Debusmann Jr), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

