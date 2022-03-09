Queretaro's state department confirmed on Tuesday that 14 arrests have been made till now after a brawl broke between Queretaro and Atlas fans during a Liga MX match last Saturday. Multiple people were injured and several were reported dead after the ugly confrontation. The 14 individuals could potentially be charged with various offenses, including violence in a sporting event and attempted homicide as per reports.

Se solicita a la ciudadanía su colaboración, para que de contar con información que abone a la detención de estos 14 sujetos, se comunique y proporcione la información de manera anónima al número 442 238 7622 o los que aparecen en la imagen. Ver más: https://t.co/ZE7v7ygxAE pic.twitter.com/wzANBkjlkA — Fiscalía Querétaro (@fiscaliaqro) March 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)