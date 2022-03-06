A brawl broke out between Queretaro and Atlas FC fans during their Liga MX match on matchday 9 of the Mexican league. Fans from both sides rushed onto the pitch to engage in the brutal encounter. Multiple people were injured and around 17 were reported dead.

At least 17 people have been reported dead following fan violence at a Liga MX game between Atlas and Querétaro. The match was suspended after fans stepped onto the pitch and fights broke out. pic.twitter.com/ipFN5W1YeF — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 6, 2022

Fans Brawl

#GallosvsAtlas Lamentable lo que está ocurriendo en estos momentos en la cancha del estadio 🏟 Corregidora. 🎥 l @futfer13 #LaVozDelFutbol🎙 pic.twitter.com/nyJsDd336F — W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) March 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)