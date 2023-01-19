Mumbai Kenkre FC will face Mohammedan SC in the next fixture of I-League 2022-23 on Thursday, January 19. The match will commence at 4:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Cooperage Stadium, Mumbai. Mohammedan SC drew with Aizawl FC in their previous match. Meanwhile, Mumbai Kenkre suffered a big loss against RoundGlass Punjab. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Mumbai Kenkre and Mohammedan SC will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Discovery+ app or website. ISL 2022–23 Transfer News: Chennaiyin FC Complete Signing of Young Defender Bikash Yumnam.

Mumbai Kenkre FC vs Mohammedan SC On Discovery+

