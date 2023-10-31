Namdhari FC will face Churchill Brothers in the highly anticipated fixture of I-League 2022-23 on Tuesday, October 31. The match will commence at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) at Namdhari Stadium, Punjab. Churchill Brothers had a mediocre season last year, finishing sixth in the standings. However, Namdhari FC will be playing in their first I-League season. They aim to make a big impact as it will be their maiden I-League outing. The important I-League 2022-23 match between Namdhari FC vs Churchill Brothers will be telecasted live on DD Sports. Eurosport can also provide live telecast of the match. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Fancode app or website. First Timers Namdhari FC Face Former Champions Churchill Brothers in I-League 2023–24 Season

Namdhari FC vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)