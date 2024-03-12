The 11th-placed Namdhari FC will host TRAU FC in their next match in the I-League 2024. Namdhari FC vs TRAU FC I League match will be played from 02:00 PM IST at the Namdhari Football Stadium, Bhaini Sahib, Ludhiana, Punjab. Unfortunately, the Namdhari FC vs TRAU FC match in the I-League 2023-24 live telecast will not be available on TV sets. The Namdhari FC vs TRAU FC match is live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. Indian Football's official YouTube channel will also provide live streaming of this contest. I-League 2023–24: Rajasthan United FC Toy With Hapless NEROCA FC in 5–1 Win.

Namdhari FC vs TRAU FC

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)