With just a few matches left in the competition, Namdhari FC will take on Aizawl FC in the I League 2023-24 match. Namdhari side won six and drew five matches from the 22 matches so far, while the Aizawl side has six wins and six draws from 20 matches. Both sides will be looking to finish off the season strong. The I-League 2023–24 game will start at 03:30 PM IST. Here are viewing options for the Namdhari vs Aizawl FC I League match. For a live telecast of Namdhari vs Aizawl FC I-League 2023–24, fans can tune into the Eurosport channel. Fans can also enjoy the Namdhari vs Aizawl FC game on the FanCode App and website. ISL 2023–24: FC Goa Secures Crucial Three Points Against Bengaluru FC With Comeback Win.

