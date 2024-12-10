Nani, who once played for the Portugal National Football Team and Premier League giants Manchester United, has announced his retirement on his official social media handle. Nani wrote, "The time has come to say goodbye, I have decided to finish my career as a professional player. It’s been an amazing ride and I wanted to thank every single person who has helped me and supported me through the highs and lows during a career which lasted over 20 years and gave me so many unforgettable memories. Time to turn a new leaf and focus on new goals and dreams. See you soon!" Nani played a total of 728 career matches and scored a total of 152 goals across all competitions. Better known as a winger, Nani played with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, etc during his illustrious football career. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Miss out on Men's FIFPRO World XI, Lucy Bronze Equals Record for Women's Team.

Nani Announces Retirement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luís Nani (@luisnani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)