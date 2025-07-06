A penalty converted in the very last minutes of injury time of the Nashville vs Philadelphia MLS 2025 match acted as a point of difference. A 10-man Nashville SC, riding on a penalty converted by their no. 10 Hany Mukhtar on 90+11 minutes, edged past Philadelphia Union 1-0. The crucial win in the high-voltage fixture has helped Nashville climb up to the second spot, with 41 points in 21 games. The Union are third now with 41 points from equal matches. Both teams showed equal quality in the nail-biting thriller, with Nashville having 12 shots, four on-target, just one more in each case than the defeated. A red card in the 63rd minute for young winger Jonathan Perez couldn't stop the side from claiming full points from the match hosted at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Montreal 1-4 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Brace As The Herons Return To Winning Ways After FIFA Club World Cup Exit.

Nashville vs Philadelphia, MLS 2025 Full-Time Result

