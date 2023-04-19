Brazilian star, Neymar Jr and his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, on Wednesday, announced that they are expecting their first child. Taking to instagram, Neymar’s girlfriend, Bruna, announced the happy news on social media and wrote, “"We dream about your life...plan your arrival and knowing...you're here to complete our love, makes our days much happier...You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much," Interestingly, the couple started dating in 2021.

Neymar's girlfriend Announces Pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRUNA BIANCARDI (@brunabiancardi)

