The FIFA World Cup 2034 edition will be held in Saudi Arabia. The Middle Eastern country secured the hosting rights after the FIFA congress meeting and the process of votes. Neymar Jr who currently is part of the Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal took to his official social media account and reacted to Saudi Arabia securing the hosting rights of the FIFA World Cup 2034. Neymar Jr reacting to this wrote, "Yalla yalla" and also tagged the social media handle for the 2034 FIFA World Cup 2034 which will take place in Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Saudi Arabia on Being Voted As Hosts for FIFA World Cup 2034, Says 'I Know How Proud You All Are Today' (See Post).

Neymar Jr's Reaction to Saudi Arabia Securing FIFA World Cup 2034 Hosting Rights

