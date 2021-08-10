After Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) confirmed the arrival of Argentine striker Lionel Messi at the club, Neymar took to Instagram and posted a video to his story. Neymar wrote "Back together" as he shared the video which shows him and Messi together during Barcelona days.

Neymar Instagram Story

