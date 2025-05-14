English Premier League (EPL) club Nottingham Forest have confirmed that striker Taiwo Awoiniyi has been placed in induced coma and is receiving intensive care after an emergency surgery the footballer underwent following an abdominal injury. Awoniyi suffered the near-fatal injury during Forest's PL 2024-25 clash against Leicester City last week, with the player crashing into the goalpost, who, after being treated by medical staff, continued to play on for a bit before being forced to leave. The Nigerian footballer underwent surgery on Monday night, which reportedly was a success. However, doctors placed the 27-year-old in an induced coma, but he is said to be "recovering well." Check out Nottingham Forest's statement below. Premier League 2024-25 Results: Arsenal and Newcastle United To Meet in EPL Showdown As UEFA Champions League Race Intensifies.

Nottingham Forest's Statement on Taiwo Awoniyi

