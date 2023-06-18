India have displayed some brilliant football in the final of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 to beat Lebanon comprehensively by a margin of 2-0 and win the title. This win might propel them to the ranking of 98 and thus help them to be drawn from the Pot 2 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. A big win for the players and coach Igor Stimac in their next step towards the preparation of AFC Asian Cup. Amidst this, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces a cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the members of the winning team. India vs Pakistan Football Match in SAFF Championship 2023: From Sunil Chhetri to Brandon Fernandes, 5 Indian Players To Watch Out For.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Cash Prize of Rs 1 Crore For Indian Football Team

Chief Minister of Odisha announces a cash reward of ₹ 1 Crore for the Indian NT #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/sXMKP0lF0j — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) June 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)