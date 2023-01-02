Odisha FC will host Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League 2022-23 match on Monday, January 2. The game has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Mumbai City continue to remain unbeaten this season and are standing second in the points table. The hosts, on the other side, are in sixth. Star Sports network, the official broadcast partner of the tournament, will provide live telecast of this game. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)